Bonds steady, two-year auction sees solid demand

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday after the Treasury Department sold $40 billion in two-year notes to solid demand, the first sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

Primary dealers bought only 23% of the two-year sale, a sign that there was strong demand for the notes from fund managers and other investors.

The Treasury will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.

The auctions come as investors are also closely watching funding markets for any sign of strain before month- and year-end, when dealers and investors typically pare down their balance sheets.

“I think the things that people are looking at the most are funding and supply,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Funding stresses in September prompted the Federal Reserve to step in to shore up liquidity in the market.

The New York Federal Reserve on Monday accepted $25 billion of $49 billion in bids from primary dealers at a 42-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation, showing strong demand for loans that will cover the year-end period.

“This isn’t indicative of a panic or funding pressure, but it shows there is already a cognizance of trying to buy some insurance in case funding does get wonky by the end of the year,” Simons said.

Optimism that a trade deal will be reached to end the damaging U.S-China trade war boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds earlier on Monday, though bonds reversed price losses after the New York open.

China and the United States are very close to a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said on Monday, discounting "negative" media reports.

China said on Sunday it would seek to improve protections for intellectual property rights, which has been a key point of contention between the two countries.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Monday evening and is expected to underline the steady outlook for rates.

The bond market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

November 25 Monday 1:56PM New York / 1856 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5575

1.5894

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.57

1.6086

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-198/256

1.6196

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

1.6033

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-116/256

1.6158

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-128/256

1.7017

-0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-228/256

1.762

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-204/256

2.2013

-0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -1.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -4.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -6.50 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -9.50 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.25 1.25 (Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6274))

