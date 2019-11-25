Bonds steady before two-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Monday before the Treasury Department is due to sell $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week, and as investors focused on the likelihood that the United States and China will reach a trade deal.

The Treasury will sell $40 billion in two-year notes on Monday, followed by $41 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.

“I think the things that people are looking at the most are funding and supply,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Funding constraints heading into month- and year-end are in focus, after funding stresses in September prompted the Federal Reserve to step in to shore up liquidity in the market.

The New York Federal Reserve on Monday accepted $25 billion of $49 billion in bids from primary dealers at a 42-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation, showing strong demand for loans that will cover the year-end period.

“This isn’t indicative of a panic or funding pressure, but it shows there is already a cognizance of trying to buy some insurance in case funding does get wonky by the end of the year,” Simons said.

Optimism that a trade deal will be reached to end the damaging U.S-China trade war boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds earlier on Monday, though bonds reversed price losses after the New York open.

China and the United States are very close to a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said on Monday, discounting "negative" media reports.

China said on Sunday it would seek to improve protections for intellectual property rights, which has been a key point of contention between the two countries.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Monday evening and is expected to underline the steady outlook for rates.

The bond market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

November 25 Monday 9:35AM New York / 1435 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.555

1.5868

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.56

1.5983

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-196/256

1.6238

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-10/256

1.6114

-0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-106/256

1.6241

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-120/256

1.7066

-0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-224/256

1.7637

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-176/256

2.2062

-0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread -1.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread -4.00 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -6.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -10.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 0.75 (Editing by Nick Zieminski ) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6274))

