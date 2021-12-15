Bonds of Chinese developer Shimao jump in Shanghai

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Shanghai-traded bonds issued by Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd rose as much as 7% on Thursday.

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai-traded bonds issued by Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd 600823.SS rose as much as 7% on Thursday.

Financial regulators in Shanghai held a meeting on Wednesday with some developers, seeking to help the industry wade through current difficulties, local media reported.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters