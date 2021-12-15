Bonds of Chinese developer Shimao jump in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai-traded bonds issued by Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd 600823.SS rose as much as 7% on Thursday.

Financial regulators in Shanghai held a meeting on Wednesday with some developers, seeking to help the industry wade through current difficulties, local media reported.

