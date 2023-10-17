Bonds Are Back. Why You May Want to Own Some and What to Buy

Right now, there is a feeling among most investors and analysts that at some point, the Fed’s rate hikes will cause a significant slowdown in the economy, maybe even a full-blown recession. There are differences as to when that will happen and how severe it will be, but there are very few who believe it can be completely avoided. So far, things have held up fairly well, they believe, but winter is coming.

So, what are investors with cash in their accounts to do? Holding cash results in a negative real return once inflation is factored in and we all know that at some point in the future, stocks will be higher than they are now, but does it make sense to buy something that you believe will be lower at some point soon?

What a lot of people seem to forget these days though, is that in a traditional portfolio, stocks and cash aren’t your only options. Bonds have been out of favor for a while, and for good reason, but an argument can be made that buying them now makes more sense than it has for thirty years.

Over the last forty or so years, investors’ feelings about bonds have evolved through several different stages. Back in the early 1980s, when the US 10-Year was yielding well over 10%, you were considered a fool if you didn’t own some. Even with high inflation, that kind of interest provided a cushion against stock market volatility that was seen as essential, even for long-term investors, and a roughly 60/40 split between stocks and bonds in everyone’s portfolio made sense. Those that did own bonds got that yield and more because with bonds, high yields mean low prices and vice versa. So as yields began to fall, prices rose, and that big yield was supplemented by capital appreciation. That went on for around thirty years and a whole generation of investors came to see bonds as “safe,” with an almost guaranteed return.

Then came the 2008/2009 recession, or more accurately, central banks’ responses to it.

Cutting interest rates was a normal, expected monetary response to a recession, but after thirty years of falling rates, those cuts started from an unprecedently low level. They were also supplemented by “Quantitative Easing,” a policy whereby central banks around the world bought fixed income assets with money that didn’t previously exist and that they created with a few key strokes, increasing the amount of money in the system while simultaneously pushing bond prices up and therefore yields down even further. As a result, zero or near zero interest rates became commonplace, and even negative rates were seen. There was no reason for investors to buy bonds. The yield was zero or worse, and the price upside was at best, extremely limited.

That had to change, though, and it did so quite rapidly as pandemic related disruptions started an inflationary cycle. That has created the opposite sentiment to that which I saw in the 80s, where many traders and investors see bonds as a waste of time. Yields have been climbing, but have stayed below the inflation rate, and there have been big capital losses as those higher yields have meant lower bond prices. Add in the natural exuberance and optimism of youth, and it is no wonder that most young investors ignore bonds and see crypto or almost anything else as the alternative to stocks.

However, at current levels, bonds are starting to look attractive, and we are getting back to the early 80s, when they are a “must have” for just about every investor. What has changed since those days, though, is that buying bonds is now a lot easier than it once was. Back then, you had to go to a broker to buy individual issues for you, which they would happily do for a massive fee, or buy shares in a mutual fund, again with big upfront fees. Now, you can just buy an ETF, and you even have the ability to do so with a targeted maturity in mind.

Remember, the idea here is to earn a return on money while an expected drop in equities plays out, which makes it reasonable to expect that once that has happened, most investors will be looking to get back into stocks. Because of that, I would be looking at shorter maturities, something like the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Fund (SHY) or the more specific RBB Fund US 2-Year Note ETF (UTWO). My preference would be for UTWO, where the yield of around 5% is around three times the dividend yield of the S&P 500.

Whichever fund you choose, though, the main thing for investors who may have been put off bonds recently is to understand that while we aren’t quite back to the 80s, US Treasuries once again have a purpose and should be a part of your portfolio.

