Bonding agent

Bond. James B….. Well, no, not exactly. However, for the first time in 10 years, investors are gaining value in bonds, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Bob Michele, as quoted on Bloomberg, reported zacks.com. That’s unfolding in the light of higher interest rates making fixed income more of a financial boon.

“Every wealth-management platform in JPMorgan, every institutional client -- they’re coming to us, they’re putting money in bonds,” Michele told host David Westin. “Bonds are back.” iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY Quick QuoteSHY – Free is off 5.2% this year while the S&P 500 has lost about 17.2%.

Someone say double duty? They address steepling interest rates as well as yielding healthy current income. In the midst of a tumultuous year, this ETF’s proven relatively resilient.

For those who feast on bonds, a handful of potentially winning ETF strategies are highlighted below:

High-yield interest-hedged ETFs

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

Convertible Bond ETFs

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF

Senior Loan ETFs

TIPS ETFs

Floating Rate Bond ETFs

Short-Term Cash-Like ETFs

Meantime, for the period concluding November 30, 2022, the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for certain of its exchange traded funds, recently was announced by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc., according to finance.yahoo.com.

rates

funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.