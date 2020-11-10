Bondholders reject Cordoba's restructuring terms

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, November 10 - A group of bondholders have rejected an offer from Argentina's Province of Cordoba to lower the coupons and extend maturities on about US$1.7bn of outstanding bonds.

The consent solicitation, which was launched just last week, targets the 7.125% 2021s, the 7.45% 2024s and the 7.125% 2027s.

The province wishes to lower interest payments to 1.125% into 2022 and raise them thereafter to 5.125%, while also extending maturities on those bonds to 2026, 2028 and 2030, respectively.

The creditor group, which holds over 50% of all the province's international bonds, said on Sunday that it firmly rejects the terms, adding that the consent solicitation does not reflect the true payment capacity of the province.

"The province's unblemished international debt repayment history should facilitate renewed market access in the event that it reaches a consensual restructuring agreement with its bondholders," the creditor group said in a statement.

Instead bondholders are proposing a par for par exchange for new amortizing bonds maturing in 2024, 2026 and 2029, which will carry a coupon of 5% into 2022 and then jump to 7.125%, 7.45% and 7.125%, respectively.

It also said it was open to a payment-in-kind (PIK) structure for some of the cash interest.

HSBC and JP Morgan are acting as solicitation agents on behalf of the province.

(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by David Bell)

((paulj.kilby@refinitiv.com; 3473270288))