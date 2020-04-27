Bondholders reject Argentina province's debt restructuring offer

Adds bondholder statement, background on offer

BUENOS AIRES, April 27 (Reuters) - Bondholders rejected a debt restructuring proposal by Argentina's Buenos Aires province on Monday, saying the offer would likely lead to a default.

The group of bondholders, which holds more than 40% of the province's external debt, said in a statement the offer proposed by Buenos Aires, Argentina's largest province, was "not based on credible policy efforts or forecasts that bondholders can support."

"The terms of the offer do not reflect the province’s reasonable payment capacity and the offer will not lead to a consensual resolution," the statement said.

"Rather, it will lead to a failed debt restructuring, likely default and a protracted period of uncertainty that will inhibit investment and economic recovery in the province," it added.

The province's proposal from last week, which is part of a $7.148 billion debt restructuring, included a 3-year payment halt and large cut to interest payments.

The proposal followed a structure similar to an offer to bondholders by Argentina's government as the country seeks to avoid default during an economic crisis worsened by the coronavirus outbreak.

