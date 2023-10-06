News & Insights

MTRO

Bondholders offer Metro Bank capital injection of 600 mln stg - source

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

October 06, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by Anousha Sakoui for Reuters ->

By Anousha Sakoui

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A group of Metro Bank's MTRO.L bondholders contacted the British lender's board earlier this week, offering a 600 million pound ($729.12 million) capital injection, but the bank is yet to accept the offer, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Metro Bank is weighing a number of options to shore up its finances after a series of setbacks in recent years, including accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital reliefs.

The offer from bondholders was first reported by the Financial Times.

Britain's best-known challenger bank sent a letter acknowledging the offer to representatives of the bondholders' consortium earlier on Friday and the offer is still on the table, according to the FT report.

The Bank of England - the lender's principal regulator - declined to comment on Friday.

Metro Bank said in a statement on Thursday that it was considering various options, including a combination of equity and debt issuance, as well as refinancing and asset sales. It said that it met its minimum capital requirements and had not made a decision on fundraising plans.

The announcement came after reports that the company was seeking to raise as much as 600 million pounds in debt and equity to bolster its finances.

Metro Bank's fundraising could include more than 100 million pounds from selling shares to bolster capital, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The news wiped a quarter off its share value on Thursday, sending the shares to a record low.

Metro Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bank pared its losses on Friday, with its shares closing up 21%, to 45.25 pence.

($1 = 0.8229 pounds)

(Reporting by Anousha Sakoui in London and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, additional reporting by David Milliken and Iain Withers; Editing by Pooja Desai and Louise Heavens)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.