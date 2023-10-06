Bondholders offer Metro Bank capital injection of 600 mln stg - source

By Anousha Sakoui

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A group of Metro Bank's MTRO.L bondholders contacted the British lender's board earlier this week, offering a 600 million pound ($729.12 million) capital injection, but the bank is yet to accept the offer, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Metro Bank is weighing a number of options to shore up its finances after a series of setbacks in recent years, including accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital reliefs.

The offer from bondholders was first reported by the Financial Times.

Britain's best-known challenger bank sent a letter acknowledging the offer to representatives of the bondholders' consortium earlier on Friday and the offer is still on the table, according to the FT report.

The Bank of England - the lender's principal regulator - declined to comment on Friday.

Metro Bank said in a statement on Thursday that it was considering various options, including a combination of equity and debt issuance, as well as refinancing and asset sales. It said that it met its minimum capital requirements and had not made a decision on fundraising plans.

The announcement came after reports that the company was seeking to raise as much as 600 million pounds in debt and equity to bolster its finances.

Metro Bank's fundraising could include more than 100 million pounds from selling shares to bolster capital, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The news wiped a quarter off its share value on Thursday, sending the shares to a record low.

Metro Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bank pared its losses on Friday, with its shares closing up 21%, to 45.25 pence.

($1 = 0.8229 pounds)

