Bondholders deal setback to Adler Group's restructuring efforts

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German real estate investor Adler Group ADJ.DE on Tuesday said it did not reach bondholders' minimum approval needed to change the terms of some bonds, resulting in a major setback for its restructuring plans.

The group said last month it was in advanced negotiations with its bondholders about changes to the terms and conditions and about the provision of secured debt financing for the group and that it had reached agreement with a group representing 45% of its bond creditors.

The changed terms were thought to secure Adler's financing at least until mid-2025. However, the company did not meet the necessary 75% approval threshold.

"In light of our ongoing intensive and constructive talks with the bondholders, we are highly confident that an alternative implementation route will enable us to implement the agreed deal in due course," said Chief Executive Thierry Beaudemoulin in a statement.

