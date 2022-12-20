Bondholders deal setback to Adler Group's restructuring efforts

December 20, 2022 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German real estate investor Adler Group ADJ.DE on Tuesday said it did not reach bondholders' minimum approval needed to change the terms of some bonds, resulting in a major setback for its restructuring plans.

The group said last month it was in advanced negotiations with its bondholders about changes to the terms and conditions and about the provision of secured debt financing for the group and that it had reached agreement with a group representing 45% of its bond creditors.

The changed terms were thought to secure Adler's financing at least until mid-2025. However, the company did not meet the necessary 75% approval threshold.

"In light of our ongoing intensive and constructive talks with the bondholders, we are highly confident that an alternative implementation route will enable us to implement the agreed deal in due course," said Chief Executive Thierry Beaudemoulin in a statement.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.