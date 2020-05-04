Bondholders accept Ecuador's offer to delay Petroamazonas debt payment

QUITO, May 4 (Reuters) - Holders of bonds issued by Ecuadorean state-run oil company Petroamazonas accepted the country's offer to defer a $175 million principal payment as the country seeks to renegotiate its foreign debt, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Ecuador, facing serious liquidity issues, is seeking to raise new resources and lessen its debt load to deal with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Latin America, as a collapse in crude prices and rupture of its two main pipelines due to a landslide have devastated the oil-dependent economy.

The government proposed the deferral last week, resembling a similar deal reached earlier in April with the holders of some nine sovereign bonds that delayed around $811 million in payments through August, when the parties plan to begin a renegotiation.

In a statement, the finance ministry said the Petroamazonas deal meant the country would only have to pay $5.4 million in interest payments between May and December 2020, and that it would resume making principal payments in installments in January of next year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

