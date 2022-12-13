BondBloxx: Fixed Income Update | Week of December 13, 2022

In a relatively quiet week for bonds, yields rose as investors prepared for this week’s Federal Reserve “Fed” meeting , the last of the year. Chairman Powell and team are expected to raise the target Federal Funds rate by +0.50% , following a series of four +0.75% increases. Roughly another +0.50% is expected from the Fed by mid-2023 (Chart 2).





While one-week and three-month returns are lackluster (Chart 4), the fourth quarter is shaping up strongly for credit as investors have turned more positive and driven spreads lower (Chart 5). US High Yield and Emerging Markets have returned +5.6% and +7.0%, respectively, since September 30, 2022, handily surpassing the +2.1% gain in Treasuries.





Single-B and BB High Yield indices are up +4.3% and 3.8%, respectively, for the last month, capping -9.2% year-to-date returns for both groups (Chart 6). Market Data, Returns, Spreads and Yields as of Dec. 9, 2022 The Week By The Numbers Chart 1 Chart 2 Chart 3 Chart 4 Chart 5 Chart 6 Sources: Ice Data Services, JP Morgan, IHS Markit, Bloomberg, TRACE, BondBloxx Read more on ETFtrends.com.

