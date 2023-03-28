BondBloxx Treasury ETFs to Implement Your Views

As expected, this week the Fed raised the federal funds rate by 0.25%, its ninth increase in about a year. While Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech left the door open for further rate increases as needed to achieve their goal of 2% inflation, the Fed signaled an end to rate hikes is near.

As investors consider what lies ahead for markets, there are opportunities at various points on the U.S. Treasury yield curve to align with specific views and needs. BondBloxx offers precise, low expense ratio U.S. Treasury ETFs that target specific duration exposures.

For investors uncertain about what's ahead, consider short duration U.S. Treasuries

Compelling yields - short duration U.S. Treasury yields are at the highest levels since 20071

For investors who believe the Fed may be nearing the end of rate hikes and/or in a slowing economy, consider the middle of the U.S. Treasury curve

Potential return opportunity - reach slightly farther out the curve to capture potential return, as expectations of a cooling economy usually results in positive price returns for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries.

For investors who anticipate a harder landing for the economy, consider longer-dated U.S. Treasuries

Potential return opportunity - bonds further out on the curve have historically performed well in hard landing scenarios, especially as expectations for inflation decline.

1 Source: Bloomberg, as of 3/23/23

