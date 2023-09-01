BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) Declares $0.22 Dividend

BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.59 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 3.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=42).

The current dividend yield is 6.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 117.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHLF is 3.39%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 983.10% to 28,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portside Wealth Group holds 14,154K shares.

3EDGE Asset Management holds 7,994K shares.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 1,714K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 60.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHLF by 186.59% over the last quarter.

Tanager Wealth Management LLP holds 1,090K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHLF by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 829K shares.

