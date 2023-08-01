News & Insights

BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) Declares $0.21 Dividend

August 01, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 3.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=38).

The current dividend yield is 5.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 131.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHLF is 4.23%, a decrease of 22.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 427.17% to 11,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XHLF / BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Shares Held by Institutions

3EDGE Asset Management holds 7,994K shares.

Tanager Wealth Management LLP holds 867K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 29.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHLF by 24.78% over the last quarter.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 41.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHLF by 32.50% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 69.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHLF by 210.62% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 325K shares.

Additional reading:

