BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) Declares $0.24 Dividend

BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.85 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.88%, the lowest has been 2.78%, and the highest has been 39.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.55 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 90.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XONE is 2.06%, a decrease of 32.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 151.83% to 6,756K shares. The put/call ratio of XONE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.80% Downside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 25.76 to a high of $26.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.80% from its latest reported closing price of 49.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 4,503K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing an increase of 72.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XONE by 315.43% over the last quarter.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 448K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing an increase of 57.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XONE by 148.72% over the last quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 391K shares.

HighTower Advisors holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONE by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group holds 223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 88.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XONE by 821.49% over the last quarter.

