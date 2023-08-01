BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) Declares $0.14 Dividend

BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.73 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.22%, the lowest has been 2.78%, and the highest has been 39.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.50 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XONE is 2.94%, a decrease of 21.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.42% to 2,286K shares. The put/call ratio of XONE is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.70% Downside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for BondBloxx ETF Trust - BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF is 26.01. The forecasts range from a low of 25.76 to a high of $26.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.70% from its latest reported closing price of 49.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 1,222K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 42.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XONE by 36.57% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 228K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 192K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Avantax Advisory Services holds 160K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Smart Portfolios holds 134K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XONE by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.