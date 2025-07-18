Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) Opinions on Treasury Yield Trends

Recent discussions on X about the Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) have been relatively sparse, but a few voices are starting to highlight its role in a volatile market. Investors are intrigued by its focus on short-term Treasury securities, especially as a potential safe haven amid economic uncertainty. The ETF's structure is sparking curiosity about its yield potential in a rising interest rate environment.

Some users on X have pointed out that XONE could be an attractive option for those seeking stability, though others question its performance compared to broader market ETFs. The conversation reflects a cautious optimism, with attention on how macroeconomic trends might impact its returns. As Treasury yields remain a hot topic, XONE is slowly gaining traction among niche investment circles.

Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XONE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XONE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM purchased up to $50,000 on 06/30.

Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

