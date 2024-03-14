BondBloxx and IR+M launch US tax-aware bond ETF

By Suzanne McGee

March 14 (Reuters) - BondBloxx, an exchange-traded fund issuer specializing in bond ETFs, has joined with fixed-income asset manager Income Research + Management to launch a new ETF designed to maximize after-tax income on a bond portfolio, the firms said on Thursday.

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF TAXX.N has a management fee of 0.35%.

The actively-managed ETF will hold at least half of its assets in municipal bonds, a classic strategy used by many U.S. investors to minimize taxable gains, according to regulatory filings. It will invest the balance in taxable short-duration bonds, including corporate and asset-backed securities. According to the filing, managers will invest 80% of total assets in investment-grade securities.

"There is more to tax-aware investing than municipal bonds," Tony Kelly, co-founder of BondBloxx, said in a statement. "Sometimes paying rather than avoiding taxes can lead to more advantageous outcomes."

IR+M currently manages $96 billion in fixed income assets for institutions and the new fund is its first foray into ETFs. The launch of the ETF brings BondBloxx's total offerings to 24, according to the firm's website.

(Reporting by Suzanne McGee; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Suzanne.McGee@thomsonreuters.com; 917-285-4385;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.