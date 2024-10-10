Bond Traders Bet on Quarter-Point Fed Rate Cut Amid Rising Jobless Claims

Bond traders ramped up their bets on a quarter-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November after an unexpected rise in jobless claims took precedence over hotter-than-anticipated inflation data. While inflation remains a concern, traders are increasingly focused on the labor market, which they view as the key driver behind the Fed’s decisions. The probability of a 25-basis-point reduction next month soared to over 80%, and traders now foresee 45 basis points of cuts in total for 2024.





Despite strong labor market data last week, Thursday's rise in unemployment claims prompted a rally in short-term Treasuries. Two-year Treasury yields, which are more sensitive to Fed policy, fell by 7 basis points, while long-term Treasuries saw a steeper yield curve as inflation concerns continued to pressure the long end of the market. Traders also positioned themselves ahead of a 30-year bond auction, pushing long-term yields higher.





Market Overview:





Key Points:



Looking Ahead:



The Fed’s focus on labor market data has caused bond traders to bet heavily on a quarter-point rate cut in November, despite persistently high inflation figures. Short-term Treasuries rallied on the expectation of easing, while the yield curve steepened, reflecting concerns over long-term inflation risks. The labor market will remain a pivotal factor in the Fed’s upcoming decisions, particularly with next month’s payroll data set to influence the central bank’s pace of cuts.As the economic picture evolves, the Fed will have to balance its commitment to controlling inflation with the need to support a labor market that is beginning to show signs of strain. The potential for further rate cuts has injected volatility into the bond market, with investors closely watching upcoming data releases to gauge the Fed’s next moves.

