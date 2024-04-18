Bond SMA Explosion

There has been widespread adoption of separately managed accounts starting in the mid 2000s. The rationale for managing fixed income assets in this manner remains pertinent today: transparency, flexibility, transaction cost management, and active management are paramount in fixed-income investing.

SMAs offer tailored portfolio management to meet clients’ fixed-income objectives, including tax management, income production, and specific investment restrictions, setting them apart from pooled vehicles like mutual funds and ETFs. The growth in SMAs for fixed income has been remarkable, with assets in SMA municipal fixed-income investments expanding from $100 billion in 2008 to $718 billion by Q2 2023, according to Citi Research.

The advantages of SMAs, such as enhanced customization and efficiency, have fueled their increasing adoption by investors seeking precise control and personalized solutions in managing their fixed-income portfolios.

Finsum: Tailored financial products deliver a more personalized client experience and SMAs provide an avenue to improved relationships.

