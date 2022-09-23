US Markets

Bond selloff risks liquidation of world's most crowded trades- BofA

Contributor
Lucy Raitano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949, and this year's bond crash threatens credit events and a liquidation of the world's most crowded trades, BofA said in a note on Friday.

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949, and this year's bond crash threatens credit events and a liquidation of the world's most crowded trades, BofA said in a note on Friday.

Bond funds recorded outflows of $6.9 billion during the week to Wednesday, while $7.8 bln was removed from equity funds and investors ploughed $30.3 bln into cash, BofA said in a research note citing EPFR data.

BofA added that investors face more inflation, interest rates and recession shocks, adding that a bond crash meant that a high in credit spreads and low in stocks has not yet been reached.

Investor sentiment is the worst it has been since the 2008 global financial crash, the note said.

Aggressive rate hikes from major central banks to contain inflation, even as growth slows, has unnerved world markets and sparked a fresh surge in bond yields this week.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular