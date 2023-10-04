Bond rout keeps European stocks under pressure for third day

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 4 (Reuters) - European stocks slid for a third day in a row on Wednesday after a relentless rally in U.S. and European bond yields dented risky assets as investors came to terms with the view that monetary policy will remain restrictive for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3% by 0717 GMT, touching a fresh six-month low.

The German DAX .GDAXI also dropped 0.5% to a six-month low as benchmark 10-year German bund yield DE10YT=RR breached 3% for the first time since 2011. GVD/EUR

Automakers .SXAP and banks .SX7P were the biggest sectoral decliners in Europe, while utilities .SX6P rebounded from recent sharp losses.

In the United States, yields for five-year maturities and beyond struck highs not seen in 16 years as markets braced for strong U.S. jobs to herald higher rates. US/

Among single stocks, Novartis NOVN.S rose 3.2% after the Swiss drugmaker said it has completed the spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz SDZ.S.

Sandoz, meanwhile, tumbled 15.7% in its first day of trading on the Swiss stock exchange.

TescoTSCO.L gained 2.4% after Britain's biggest supermarket upgraded its annual profit guidance as food inflation eased and shoppers snapped up both its low price offers and its premium "Finest" ranges.

