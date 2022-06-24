Bond outflows in 2022 suggest 'capitulation' in debt, not stocks -BofA

Updates with more detail, context

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Bond funds suffered their largest outflows in the past week since the COVID-19 crisis gripped markets in April 2020, and investors sold $193 billion worth of debt so far this year in a sign of "capitulation," BoFA said in a note on Friday.

As the first half of the year draws to a close, fixed income and equity markets are nursing heavy losses - battered and bruised by inflation soaring in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an aggressive response from major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The MSCI World Stock Index is down 21% so far this year, with U.S. stocks .SPX confirmed to be in a bear market in mid-June for the first time since March 2020. Returns on U.S. 10-year Treasuries are down roughly 14% US10YT=RR.MIWD00000PUS.

Still, BofA's weekly analysis of flows showed that between Jan. 1 and June 22, investors bought $195 billion of stocks and sold $193 billion of bonds.

Looking at flows from an annual perspective, the 2022 "'capitulation' has been in bonds, not stocks," Michael Hartnett, BofA chief investment strategist, said in the note to clients.

In the week to Wednesday, fixed income vehicles saw $23.5 billion of investor money depart, the largest outflow since April 2020. Equities lost $16.8 billion as markets were stuck in maximum bearish mode, BofA's analysis of EPFR data showed.

Emerging market debt funds have now seen outflows for the past 11 weeks, BofA said.

Cash funds attracted $10.8 billion and gold enjoyed its first inflows in four weeks.

The bank's Bull & Bear indicator meanwhile remained at maximum bearish level.

The past week has seen growing concern about rising global recession risks creep back into markets -- boosting safe-haven debt. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down almost 20 basis points this week.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Susan Fenton)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

