Bond Market Reacts Sharply to U.S. Job Gains; Equities Rally on Strong Labor Data

Treasury yields climbed across the curve after May’s stronger-than-expected job and wage growth prompted traders to scale back bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts, undermining demand for bonds and lifting U.S. equities. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 10 basis points to 4.49%, while shorter-dated yields, more sensitive to Fed policy shifts, surged as much as 12 basis points. The S&P 500 opened higher by over 0.7% as investors rotated into risk assets.





Nonfarm payrolls increased by 139,000 in May, following downward revisions totaling 95,000 for the prior two months, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, and average hourly earnings accelerated—a combination that eased concerns of a sudden labor-market downturn even as tariffs and slower growth weighed on hiring. President Trump’s decision to pause some import duties, including those on China, helped buoy business and consumer sentiment in May.





Market Moves:





10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 4.49%; shorter maturities jumped up to 12 basis points



S&P 500 climbed over 0.7% as equities outperformed bonds



Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index appreciated, trimming weekly losses to 0.3%



Job Data:



Nonfarm payrolls up 139,000 in May after 95,000 aggregate downward revisions



Wage growth accelerated despite elevated costs from tariffs and economic uncertainty



Manufacturing payrolls fell by 8,000, the largest drop this year, while temporary-help employment declined most since October



Fed Outlook:



Swaps show only a 70% chance of a September rate cut, down from 90% a day earlier



Short-term rate cuts for June and July are nearly fully priced out



Traders await June 11 CPI data for clues on disinflation trends amid mixed job-market signals



Bull Case:



Stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in May—with nonfarm payrolls up 139,000 and average hourly earnings accelerating—demonstrates ongoing resilience in the U.S. labor market, supporting consumer spending and economic momentum.



The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, and robust hiring in healthcare and leisure/hospitality sectors offset declines in manufacturing and government, suggesting that the economy is still adding jobs despite headwinds from tariffs and federal spending cuts.



President Trump’s decision to pause some import duties, including those on China, helped buoy business and consumer sentiment, contributing to the S&P 500’s 0.7% gain as investors rotated into equities.



The labor market’s steadiness may give the Federal Reserve more flexibility to keep rates on hold and avoid premature easing, reducing the risk of reigniting inflation while supporting a soft landing scenario.



Market participants now anticipate fewer Fed rate cuts in 2025, which could indicate confidence in the underlying economic strength and help anchor inflation expectations.



Despite downward revisions to prior months, job growth remains above the 100,000 threshold needed to keep pace with population growth, and layoffs remain historically low.



Bear Case:



Treasury yields surged across the curve (10-year to 4.49%, shorter maturities up to 12 basis points) as traders scaled back expectations for Fed rate cuts, raising borrowing costs for businesses, consumers, and the government.



Downward revisions to March and April payrolls (a combined 95,000 fewer jobs) and a drop in the labor force participation rate to 62.4% suggest underlying labor market softness not captured by headline numbers.



Federal government payrolls fell by 22,000 in May—the largest drop since 2020—and manufacturing lost 8,000 jobs, indicating that federal spending cuts and tariff uncertainty are beginning to strain key sectors.



Wage growth, while positive for workers, may keep inflation elevated, complicating the Fed’s path to rate cuts and risking stagflation if economic growth slows further.



Short-term rate cuts for June and July are nearly fully priced out, and swaps show only a 70% chance of a September cut, signaling that monetary policy may remain restrictive for longer than markets previously expected.



Economists warn that persistent tariff ambiguity, federal layoffs, and slowing hiring could further erode labor market strength and consumer confidence in the months ahead.



Fed officials signaled no imminent rate moves, emphasizing the need for additional data given ongoing tariff and budget uncertainties. Upcoming Treasury auctions of three-, 10-, and 30-year notes will test whether recent selloffs have sustainably repriced yields higher.Economists warn that federal spending cuts and continued tariff ambiguity could strain labor markets further. Federal government payrolls fell by 22,000 in May—the largest drop since 2020—and the participation rate dipped to a three-month low of 62.4%, suggesting workers are dropping out of the labor force. "Cracks in the façade of labor-market resilience are starting to show," said Scott Anderson at BMO Capital Markets, forecasting more labor weakness if uncertainty persists.

