The Bond Market Is Flashing a Clear Warning About the Fed: 3 Stocks to Buy

Key Points

The yield curve has steepened following President Trump's nomination of Kevin Warch as the next Fed chair.

This could translate to higher inflation and market volatility.

Berkshire Hathaway, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Walmart are great stocks to own in such an environment.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

What should investors make of President Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh to be the next Federal Reserve chair? Don't look to the stock market for guidance. Instead, focus on the bond market.

We've seen two things occur since the announcement about Warsh last week. Shorter-duration U.S. Treasury bond yields have drifted lower. However, longer-dated yields have risen. These two factors translate to what's called a bear steepening yield curve.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Given this bearish steepening of the yield curve, it appears the bond market is flashing a clear warning to the Fed: Higher inflation is likely on the way. If this warning is correct (and I suspect it is), I think three stocks stand out for investors to buy right now.

1. Berkshire Hathaway

Janus Henderson expects greater market volatility under Warsh's leadership of the Fed. Few stocks are as well-positioned to navigate a turbulent market as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). And Warren Buffett's decision to step down as CEO doesn't change Berkshire's resilience in the slightest.

Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway to amass a record cash position of roughly $382 billion. Most of this amount is held in short-term U.S. Treasuries. If the Federal Reserve keeps short-term interest rates relatively steady while long-term rates rise, Berkshire will be able to continue earning safe and attractive yields on its Treasury holdings.

If inflation surges and prompts the Fed to increase rates, the stock market would likely sink. Berkshire's huge cash position gives it plenty of financial flexibility to buy stocks on the cheap in this scenario.

Berkshire's insurance businesses would also benefit. Insurance companies collect premiums now and pay out claims later. They then invest this float, typically in bonds. Berkshire's investment income from its insurance units could grow in an environment of higher long-term yields.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Higher long-term bond yields can be bad news for many growth stocks. However, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stands out as an exception.

For one thing, Vertex doesn't need to borrow money to fund operations or advance its pipeline programs. The big biopharmaceutical company generates ample cash flow. Its cash stockpile also totaled $12 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Importantly, Vertex's business is largely immune to market volatility for both stocks and bonds. There aren't any other approved drugs that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis other than Vertex's five CF therapies. Physicians aren't going to quit prescribing non-opioid pain medication Journavx because of macroeconomic factors, either.

Another reason this biotech stock can perform well even during a market downturn is that positive news from clinical studies and regulatory approvals can serve as strong catalysts. For example, Vertex expects to complete its rolling U.S. regulatory submission for accelerated approval of povetacicept in treating chronic kidney disorder IgA nephropathy in the first half of 2026. Approval of the drug could send shares flying higher, regardless of what's going on with the rest of the stock market.

3. Walmart

You might not be surprised to see Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) on the list. The stock has proven to be a safe haven in the past during market volatility.

A steepening yield curve, in which long-term Treasury yields rise, usually translates into higher rates for car loans and mortgages. Consumers could feel pressure on their discretionary income in such an environment. As the largest discount retailer known for its low prices, Walmart could directly benefit as consumers watch their spending more closely.

If inflation increases across the board, it could also help Walmart. To be sure, higher inflation can raise the company's costs. However, higher costs also force many consumers to pinch pennies -- and drive them to Walmart's stores.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.