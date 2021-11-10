Bond Market Contagion is Spreading

Evergrande’s crisis has been all over the news in the last month, but it appears there is contagion in the high yield debt market. The bond market sell off, particularly from off-shore investors has spread to companies like Tencent and financial companies like Bank of Communication Hong Kong. This has pushed the ICE BofA Asian Dollar High Yield Corporate China Issuers Index to over 25%, which is the peak yield for the index since 2008. Sparking the yield climb is a combination of regulation, high leverage, and low liquidity. A bump in liquidity from the Chinese central bank has calmed domestic investors, but ultimately government policy will have to lighten up for yields to start to fall.

FINSUM: The endless regulation is spilling into the rest of the economy in China, and no amount of liquidity provisions will bring back outside investors. Rather, China needs to loosen the grip if they want to give companies a chance at refinancing their debt moving forward.

bonds

evergrande

high yield

junk bonds

