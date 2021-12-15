Bond Market Blues, No Worries Turn It Into Tax Loss Harvesting

The roaring post comeback of equities post pandemic has been wonderful but investors have few places to turn to mitigate their tax bill, except for the bond market. All major categories in the S&P 500 were up this year, and enjoying the broader rally. Bonds have suffered and so have many bond ETFs however, the glimmer of hope is how they can contribute to help offset tax loss. Bond ETF holders will already be in a better position just given their construction and exposure to taxes, and investors are also jumping between fixed income ETFs to manage fees as some ETF managers are cutting in order to synchronize for the tax loss harvesters. However, the 2-3% fall off in bond ETFs won’t be enough to entirely offset the equities rally this year.

FINSUM: This is the perfect time to capture low fees in bond ETFs because they are mainly a tax vehicle at this moment and return is secondary.

tax loss harvesting

capital gains

taxes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.