BOND Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BOND ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.87, changing hands as low as $111.84 per share. BOND shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $100.31 per share, with $114.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.85.

