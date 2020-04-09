BOND Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BOND ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.33, changing hands as high as $108.59 per share. BOND shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $100.31 per share, with $114.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.41.

