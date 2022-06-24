Bond funds suffer largest weekly outflows since April 2020 - BofA

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Bond funds suffered their largest outflows since April 2020 in the week to Wednesday while equities lost $16.8 billion as markets were stuck in maximum bearish mode, BofA's weekly analysis of flows showed on Friday.

Fixed income vehicles saw $23.5 billion of investor money depart, BofA's analysis of EPFR data showed, while cash funds attracted $10.8 billion and gold enjoyed its first inflows in four weeks.

However, looking at flows from an annual perspective, the 2022 "'capitulation' has been in bonds, not stocks," Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist said in the note to clients.

The bank's Bull & Bear indicator meanwhile remained at maximum bearish level.

