US Markets

Bond funds suffer largest weekly outflows since April 2020 - BofA

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Bond funds suffered their largest outflows since April 2020 in the week to Wednesday while equities lost $16.8 billion as markets were stuck in maximum bearish mode, BofA's weekly analysis of flows showed on Friday.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Bond funds suffered their largest outflows since April 2020 in the week to Wednesday while equities lost $16.8 billion as markets were stuck in maximum bearish mode, BofA's weekly analysis of flows showed on Friday.

Fixed income vehicles saw $23.5 billion of investor money depart, BofA's analysis of EPFR data showed, while cash funds attracted $10.8 billion and gold enjoyed its first inflows in four weeks.

However, looking at flows from an annual perspective, the 2022 "'capitulation' has been in bonds, not stocks," Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist said in the note to clients.

The bank's Bull & Bear indicator meanwhile remained at maximum bearish level.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular