US Markets
BAC

Bond funds suffer first outflow in three weeks - BofA

Contributor
Samuel Indyk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bond funds suffered their first outflow in three weeks in the week to Wednesday, while equity funds saw outflows of $4.5 billion, Bank of America's weekly analysis of flow data showed on Friday.

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Bond funds suffered their first outflow in three weeks in the week to Wednesday, while equity funds saw outflows of $4.5 billion, Bank of America's weekly analysis of flow data showed on Friday.

Bond funds saw $8.2 billion of outflows, BofA's analysis of EPFR data showed, while cash attracted $3.5 billion.

On a sector specific basis, financial stocks saw their smallest four-week outflow from since March 2022, while consumer stocks notched their first inflow in 8 weeks.

The U.S. based bank's Bull & bear indicator remained at its maximum bearish level.

"Only time you've ever seen this level of pessimism and not made money being contrarian long was Lehman," BofA analysts, led by Michael Hartnett, said in the note.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular