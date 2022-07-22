Bond funds suffer first outflow in three weeks - BofA

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Bond funds suffered their first outflow in three weeks in the week to Wednesday, while equity funds saw outflows of $4.5 billion, Bank of America's weekly analysis of flow data showed on Friday.

Bond funds saw $8.2 billion of outflows, BofA's analysis of EPFR data showed, while cash attracted $3.5 billion.

On a sector specific basis, financial stocks saw their smallest four-week outflow from since March 2022, while consumer stocks notched their first inflow in 8 weeks.

The U.S. based bank's Bull & bear indicator remained at its maximum bearish level.

"Only time you've ever seen this level of pessimism and not made money being contrarian long was Lehman," BofA analysts, led by Michael Hartnett, said in the note.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

