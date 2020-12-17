Bond financing proves its mettle for European corporates in 2020

By Ed Clark

LONDON, December 17 (IFR) - This year’s pandemic and ensuing market volatility has proven the attractiveness and resilience of bond market funding for European corporate borrowers and likely sustained, and perhaps accelerated, a trend towards greater public issuance, rather than a reliance on bank markets.

"There are a number of important factors. Bond pricing is attractive, and it is in fixed rate and in the bond market you can achieve longer tenors,” said Atul Sodhi, global head of debt capital markets at Credit Agricole.

“Bond issuance also does not utilise the balance sheets of the banks, who because of the potential impact of Covid on clients businesses are looking to conserve balance sheet and so there is a strong alignment of interest between corporates and banks for issuing bonds."

Almost €430bn of investment-grade corporate bonds have been sold in the euro primary market this year, according to IFR data, in large part driven by the scramble to take on liquidity following the enforcement of lockdowns across Europe.

As the crisis pushed corporate borrowers to think more strategically about their funding tools, a growing preference for longer term financing made the bond market the obvious source of funding for issuers.

“What the crisis highlighted was the importance of long term debt. Often issuers will rely on short term markets which works fine, until it doesn’t. In the bond market you can extend maturities significantly whereas in the bank market you can go to about three to five years,” said Tomas Lundquist, head of corporate debt capital markets at Citigroup.

And for much of the year pricing in the bond market has been attractive. Since May the average yield on the iBoxx EUR Non Financials Index has been below 1.4%, which is where it started 2019, and recently touched 0.29%.

Nonetheless, the spread between bond and loan financing is not at an all-time low, said bankers. But a direct comparison in terms of pricing is not key. Rather, the ability of corporates to access large pools of liquidity to gain funding at a range of tenors and be able to issue at attractive levels while setting price points for future issuance, is what has helped drive supply.

“It is rare for the larger companies to make a direct comparison between loans and bonds. Investors will ask about liquidity and issuers will have bank lines, but they will rarely be drawn, but rather they are in place for emergency,” said Lundquist.

“We have also seen issuers come and say ‘let’s do a funding exercise and term out our debt because actually it will be good to have a reference point out for when we need to issue again’.”

One sector that has highlighted this shift more than most others is real estate, with borrowers from Finland, Norway and Sweden becoming particularly active in 2020.

“Nordic real estate companies are a good example. They used to be hugely reliant on bank funding, but in recent years they have shifted a substantial portion of their funding to the capital markets by issuing bonds and hybrids. This is partly to help fund growth and also to diversify their sources of funding,” said Lundquist.

Nordic REITs have raised over €7.7bn from the euro primary this year, more than double the €3.65bn recorded by IFR in 2019.

However, not everyone has perceived such a shift in the way corporate borrowers are approaching funding options. Several bankers said that their clients had ‘stuck to what they know’ during 2020. If they have previously relied on bank financing, then that is what they maintained.

“While there were some issuers that I think did become more open minded towards bonds because they didn’t want to overload their bank lines, I don’t think that there has been a huge shift in many capital structures,” said one.

“What a lot of people did was play it safe and continue to do what they had been doing.”

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Alex Chambers, Robert Hogg)

((e.clark@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)792 053 1666))