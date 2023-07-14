News & Insights

Bond ETFs hit $2 trillion in assets under management - BlackRock

July 14, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Global bond exchange-traded funds have hit $2 trillion in assets under management for the first time, after a wave of new money rushed into the products in the first half of the year, BlackRock said on Friday.

The landmark figure, reached this week, highlights the growing appeal of both the ETF structure and of the juicy yields available on bonds.

Yield-hungry investors have poured around $170 billion into the products since January, according to BlackRock data. Around $1.38 trillion of assets under management are in U.S. bond ETFs, and roughly $380 billion is in European funds, BlackRock said.

