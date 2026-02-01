This Bond ETF Matures in 2026 -- and Just Became a $21.5 Million Conviction Bet

Key Points

BCS Wealth Management added 534,928 shares of BSCQ, with an estimated trade size of $10.47 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $10.48 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

The position now accounts for 2.17% of reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On January 23, BCS Wealth Management disclosed a purchase of 534,928 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ), with an estimated transaction value of $10.47 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 23, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) by 534,928 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value for the purchase was $10.47 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. Meanwhile, the fund’s quarter-end position value rose by $10.48 million to $21.5 million, reflecting both the share addition and market price changes.

What else to know

This buy brought the BSCQ stake to 2.17% of reportable AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: VOO: $95,207,702 (9.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SCHX: $36,188,524 (3.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SCHF: $31,538,497 (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE: PG: $27,596,302 (2.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: AGG: $24,651,187 (2.5% of AUM)

As of January 23, BSCQ shares were priced at $19.55.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.3 billion Yield 4.15% Price (as of January 2) $19.55 1-year total return 5%

ETF snapshot

BSCQ’s investment strategy focuses on tracking a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, aiming to provide predictable income and principal return at maturity.

The ETF holds a diversified mix of corporate bonds, with portfolio composition targeting securities with maturities or effective maturities in the calendar year 2026.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, it offers investors exposure to a portfolio of defined-maturity corporate bonds.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF provides targeted exposure to investment grade U.S. corporate bonds maturing in 2026, enabling investors to match fixed income allocations to specific time horizons. The fund's defined maturity structure offers a blend of income generation and principal preservation, appealing to investors seeking a predictable investment outcome. Its transparent, rules-based approach and competitive yield position it as a strategic tool for laddering or managing interest rate risk within fixed income portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

With BCS Wealth Management’s equity exposure anchored in broad market ETFs and blue-chip names like Procter & Gamble, adding a defined-maturity bond sleeve introduces something increasingly rare in markets right now: a visible end date.



The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF is built for precision. It holds nearly 400 investment-grade bonds that mature in 2026, carries an effective duration of just 0.39 years, and offers a yield to maturity just under 4% while charging a 0.10% expense ratio. That combination sharply limits interest-rate risk while keeping income predictable as the fund winds down toward termination in late 2026.



This portfolio already leans heavily toward equities, with nearly 10% in a broad S&P 500 tracker and sizable positions in large-cap U.S. and international stocks. Against that backdrop, this bond allocation functions less as a return engine and more as ballast. It provides defined cash flows, principal visibility, and flexibility to redeploy capital once the bonds mature.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

