Bond ETF (AGZ) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the iShares Agency Bond ETF ( AGZ ) is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 3.4% from its 52-week low price of $107.29 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

AGZ in Focus

It offers exposure to U.S. agency bonds, which are issued by government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The product charges 20 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Government Bond ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Rising uncertainty surrounding the U.S. government shutdown, frequent trade frictions between the United States and China, and fear of a market correction among some economists to hit the stock market soon have been boosting fixed-income instruments, such as bond ETFs, lately. A lower interest rate environment also boosts the market value of fixed-income securities like those held by AGZ. Cumulatively, these factors might have resulted in a fresh 52-week high for AGZ.

More Gains Ahead?

AGZ may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 2.30 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.