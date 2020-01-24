US Markets

Bond, equity funds suck-in $25 bln as "irrational" bull phase continues - BofA

Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON

Global equity and bond funds saw more inflows in the week to Wednesday and the "irrational bullish phase" in markets was likely to continue in the first-quarter if the U.S. Fed continued to pump-in liquidity, BofA said on Friday.

Bond funds attracted $16.2 billion and equities sucked in $8.5 billion last week even as concerns over the spread of a deadly virus in China rattled markets, BofA said citing EPFR data. At $4 billion, emerging market equity funds saw their biggest inflows in 57 weeks.

Pointing to the exuberance in markets, BofA said peak positioning in stocks, peak liquidity pump by central banks, ultra-low forex volatility, bubbly bonds and new lows in bond yields were some of the catalysts that could derail the rally.

The bank said it would buy a put option -- used by investors as protection against serious falls in prices -- as the S&P 500 .SPX approaches 3,500.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

