Bond dealers suggest UK curbs issuance of long-dated debt

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain should scale back issuance of long-dated government bonds in the financial year starting in March due to reduced demand from liability driven investors (LDI), dealers have told the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO).

Minutes of an annual DMO meeting with dealers and investors, released on Tuesday, said dealers reported "a significant structural change in gilt demand, in particular noting declining demand from liability driven investors at longer maturities".

LDI funds are used by British life insurers and pension funds to meet regulatory requirements to back up their long-term liabilities with appropriate assets.

The sector came close to collapse in September 2022 after very sharp falls in long-dated bond prices following then Prime Minister Liz Truss' budget plans.

However, in the longer term the lower bond prices and higher yields reduce the amount of these assets that pension funds need to hold to meet fixed pension payments.

"Given the observed change in structural gilt demand, strong support was expressed for a proportionate reduction in long conventional issuance next year relative to 2023-24, with commensurate increases in the proportion of short and medium conventional gilts to be issued," the DMO said.

Dealers also suggested a reduction in index-linked gilt issuance but wanted to see more green gilts - conventional bonds which must be used to finance environmental projects.

The DMO will announce its 2024/25 issuance plans on March 6, after finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents his annual budget.

In the current financial year, Britain is on track to issue 237.3 billion pounds ($300.9 billion) of gilts, 22% of which are long dated with a maturity of over 15 years.

The DMO has pencilled in 276.9 billion pounds of combined gilt and net Treasury bill issuance for 2024/25 in November, though this figure is almost certain to be revised due to changes in the economic outlook and new government budget plans.

The Bank of England said in December it planned to sell more short-dated gilts than long-dated gilts in the first quarter of 2024 as it shifted slightly its auctions of government bonds that it acquired via its quantitative easing programme.

