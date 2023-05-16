BOND Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BOND ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.12, changing hands as low as $92.06 per share. BOND shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $86.608 per share, with $98.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.16.
