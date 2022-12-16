Bond-buying scars will open European can of worms

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The euro zone will soon have to pay for a decade of European Central Bank largesse. Rising interest rates are turning the ECB’s portfolio of bonds acquired since 2014 into a money-losing machine. The question of how those losses are shared could become a major source of tension between member states.

The amount of reserves created by the ECB by buying government debt with newly printed money now stands at 3.9 trillion euros. The central bank pays its deposit rate, currently 2%, on those reserves. That implies a transfer to Europe’s banks of some 78 billion euros in 2023, or more if rates keep rising. This outstrips the interest the ECB receives on its bonds, bought when rates were much lower.

Bond-buying losses will be particularly thorny in the euro zone. Critics of quantitative easing will see the losses as proof that the tool was risky. The National Bank of Belgium has warned that it could lose up to 9 billion euros in the next five years. If other euro area central banks took similar losses in proportion to their share of the ECB’s capital, the total could be 304 billion euros over that period. Central banks of the member states are liable for 80% of these, with the remaining 20% left up to the ECB itself.

There are three ways to share the pain. The first is to use provisions accumulated by national central banks over the past decade. These amount to about 300 billion euros, according to the ECB. But the central banks had wide differences in their approach to provisioning, meaning some may be left weaker than others. And they will be loath to exhaust their buffers.

The second option would be for governments to step in. A central bank cannot be declared bankrupt, but operating with little or negative equity could hurt its credibility. Yet large taxpayer-funded recapitalisations triggered by the need to pay banks could create political ructions. Countries with large banking systems, like France, or high debt, like Italy, may resist.

The third, more palatable option would be to shrink the amount paid to banks, by cutting interest paid on reserves. The ECB could pay its deposit facility rate on just some reserves, and a lower rate on the rest. Some central bankers however fear this could compromise the transmission of monetary policy.

Banks will find themselves in the firing line as rates rise, even after having suffered a near decade of low returns from the ECB’s negative rates. And even if central banks don’t penalise them, they face the added risk that governments may tax them instead.

The European Central Bank decided on Dec. 15 to raise its key interest rate to 2% from 1.5%, warning that rates “will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace” in the coming months, until the central bank is reassured that inflation can return to its official 2% target.

The ECB now forecasts inflation to reach 8.4% in 2022, declining modestly next year to 6.3%, then to 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025.

The ECB also announced that it would start reducing the portfolio of bonds acquired under its asset purchase programme by some 15 billion euros a month starting in March 2023.

