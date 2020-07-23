Bond buying by domestic banks drives Indonesian bond prices up - c.bank

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian bond prices rose on Thursday as domestic banks put their excess liquidity into government securities, Nanang Hendarsah, the central bank's head of monetary management, told Reuters.

Hendarsah's comment came after the yield of the benchmark 10-year bond ID10YTT=RR fell to 6.935%, the lowest since March 11, from the previous closing of 6.992%.

"Government bond prices rose today because of support from domestic banks who have excess liquidity. A number of banks shifted this liquidity from Bank Indonesia's monetary instruments to government bonds," he said in a text message.

Bond yields have been falling gradually since hitting 7.256% in early trading on July 7, after the government and the central bank unveiled a $40 billion financing scheme for its fiscal deficit.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.