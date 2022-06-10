Bond Buy Back Time

Bond outflows are starting to slow as a response to rising rates and lower prices. The Fed’s hawkish policy stance has been elevating prices but now they are relatively attractive given the return. Previously bond prices were held purely as a safety net because yields on government debt generated no income, but rising rates are making them a competitive income option for those investors. In addition, more investors are looking for a way to mitigate volatility in these trying times, which has them shifting toward bonds and out of high-risk assets. Additionally, a whole new generation of investors are much more comfortable with ETFs and are thus turning to bond funds as their source of security.

Finsum: Bonds could make a comeback if inflows turn around they could be bottoming out price-wise.

bonds

bond buying

