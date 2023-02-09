BOND (BOND) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BOND ETF (Symbol: BOND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.39, changing hands as high as $93.45 per share. BOND shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BOND's low point in its 52 week range is $86.608 per share, with $105.7919 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.18.
