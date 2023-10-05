Bond and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks rose at the close as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated slightly after hitting 16-year highs. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 0.7%, DIA added 0.3% and QQQ moved higher by 1.4% in the last trading session.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



SHV : Volume 6.64 Times Average



This ultra short-term bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.7 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 16.8 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as SHV added 0.04% in the last session.



The move was largely due to growing anticipation that the Fed will continue to keep interest rates higher for longer. This had a big impact on ultra short-term bond ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. SHV has gained 0.4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



VYM : Volume 3.10 Times Average



This high-yield dividend ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2.6 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 1.3 million shares and came as VYM shed 0.08% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on heightened stock market uncertainty. VYM has declined 5.7% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.