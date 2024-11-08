Bonanza Mining Announces Private Placement Offering

Bonanza Mining Corporation (TSE:BNZ) has released an update.

Bonanza Mining Corporation is launching a non-brokered private placement to sell up to 10 million common shares at $0.025 each, aiming to raise up to $250,000. The funds will be used for general working capital and potentially settling liabilities. Insider participation in the offering is expected, which will adhere to specific regulatory exemptions.

