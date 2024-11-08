News & Insights

Stocks

Bonanza Mining Announces Private Placement Offering

November 08, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bonanza Mining Corporation (TSE:BNZ) has released an update.

Bonanza Mining Corporation is launching a non-brokered private placement to sell up to 10 million common shares at $0.025 each, aiming to raise up to $250,000. The funds will be used for general working capital and potentially settling liabilities. Insider participation in the offering is expected, which will adhere to specific regulatory exemptions.

For further insights into TSE:BNZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.