Bonanza Creek Energy to buy Extraction Oil & Gas in $1.1 billion all-stock deal

May 10 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy BCEI.N will buy Extraction Oil & Gas EH4.MU in about $1.1 billion all-stock, no-premium deal to create one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Extraction shareholders will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. [https://refini.tv/3vOoyzg]

