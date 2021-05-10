US Markets
Bonanza Creek Energy to buy Extraction Oil & Gas in $1.1 billion all-stock deal

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Bonanza Creek Energy will buy Extraction Oil & Gas in about $1.1 billion all-stock, no-premium deal to create one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Extraction shareholders will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. [https://refini.tv/3vOoyzg]

