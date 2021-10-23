Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) investors are up 4.0% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 175%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 50% gain in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 104% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Bonanza Creek Energy investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Bonanza Creek Energy actually saw its earnings per share drop 53%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

However the year on year revenue growth of 40% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BCEI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 23rd 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Bonanza Creek Energy's TSR for the last 1 year was 179%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Bonanza Creek Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 179% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bonanza Creek Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Bonanza Creek Energy you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

