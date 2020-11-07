Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$59m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 78%, coming in at just US$0.16 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bonanza Creek Energy after the latest results. NYSE:BCEI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Bonanza Creek Energy are now predicting revenues of US$260.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 3.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 28% to US$2.53 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$260.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.64 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$29.17, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Bonanza Creek Energy analyst has a price target of US$47.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Bonanza Creek Energy'shistorical trends, as next year's 3.7% revenue growth is roughly in line with 3.1% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 11% next year. So although Bonanza Creek Energy is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Bonanza Creek Energy's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Bonanza Creek Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bonanza Creek Energy (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.