Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.36, the dividend yield is .72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCEI was $48.36, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.57 and a 244.94% increase over the 52 week low of $14.02.

BCEI is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). BCEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports BCEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.47%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCEI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCEI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (BCEI)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (BCEI)

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (BCEI)

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (BCEI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 34.36% over the last 100 days. RZG has the highest percent weighting of BCEI at 1.92%.

