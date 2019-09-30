Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (Symbol: BCEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.31, changing hands as low as $22.23 per share. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCEI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.64 per share, with $31.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.42.

