BON Natural Life Limited Unveils Innovative Sleep Health Product Series Utilizing Patent-Pending Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase Delivery System

BON Natural Life Limited launches a sleep health product series using a new delivery system to enhance glucoraphanin absorption.

BON Natural Life Limited has announced the launch of a new sleep health product series that utilizes a proprietary delivery system called “Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase” to enhance the bio-activity of glucoraphanin, a compound found in broccoli. This innovative system aims to improve the conversion of glucoraphanin to sulforaphane, which is linked to several health benefits, including anti-cancer properties and sleep regulation. The company believes that this advancement will address challenges in nutrient absorption and market applications, positioning the product for significant revenue opportunities. Mr. Yongwei Hu, the company’s Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence that the new series will outperform existing products in terms of bio-availability and usability, potentially transforming the sleep health market and driving business growth.

Launch of a patent-pending "Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase" delivery system intended to significantly enhance the bio-activity of glucoraphanin, addressing bio-availability challenges in health formulations.

The new sleep health product series aims to outperform conventional formulations, positioning BON for increased market appeal and potential revenue growth.

Mr. Yongwei Hu emphasized the product's potential for rapid market adoption, suggesting an optimistic outlook for the company's expansion in the health and wellness market.

The development of innovative formulations is designed to transform dynamics within the sleep health market, indicating a strategic move to capture new market segments.

The reliance on a patent-pending technology introduces uncertainty regarding the eventual efficacy and market acceptance of the product, which may hinder consumer trust and adoption.

The statement includes extensive forward-looking assertions, which could lead to investor skepticism if the anticipated results are not achieved.

Despite the potential of the new product, the challenges associated with converting glucoraphanin into sulforaphane may result in competing products outperforming BON's offering if they can address these bio-availability issues more effectively.

What is the new product series launched by BON Natural Life?

BON has launched a sleep health product series utilizing a patent-pending delivery system for improved glucoraphanin bio-activity.

How does the Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase delivery system work?

This system enhances the enzymatic conversion of glucoraphanin to sulforaphane, improving the body's ability to utilize its health benefits.

What health benefits are associated with sulforaphane?

Sulforaphane is linked to anti-cancer properties, sleep regulation, neuro-protective effects, and support for digestive health, among other benefits.

What makes BON's sleep health products different from competitors?

BON’s products offer superior bio-availability, enhanced potency, and a consumer-friendly format compared to traditional formulations.

Where can I find more information about BON's products?

Additional information about BON Natural Life Limited and its products is available on the company's website at http://www.bnlus.com.

XI’AN, China, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BON Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), a leading provider of bio-ingredient solutions for the natural health and personal care sectors, today announced the groundbreaking launch of its sleep health product series. Developed using the proprietary “Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase” delivery system (patent-pending), the Company intends for this product to dramatically enhance the bio-activity (the extent to which something is absorbed and utilized by the body) of glucoraphanin, a vital bio-active compound in broccoli and will be launched under the Company’s owned brand.





Broccoli, a nutrient-rich superfood, contains glucoraphanin, a key bio-active compound that undergoes metabolic conversion into sulforaphane in the human body. Sulforaphane has been linked to multiple health benefits, including anti-cancer properties, sleep regulation, neuro-protective effects, digestive health support, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging effects. However, the enzymatic conversion of glucoraphanin into its active form, sulforaphane, is inefficient making it difficult for the body to fully utilize the health benefits of broccoli. This creates challenges for nutritional utilization and commercial application.





The Company believes its patent-pending “Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase” represents an innovative biotechnological delivery system. By ensuring optimal enzymatic activation in the body, it achieves an advanced conversion efficiency of bio-active sulforaphane. This system is intended to help resolve fundamental bio-availability challenges. With its precision-driven design, easy usage, and consumer-friendly format, the Company believes this advancement holds transformative potentials through re-positioning glucoraphanin-sulforaphane in the health and wellness market, which will allow the Company to capitalize on potential revenue opportunities.





“BON’s new sleep health products aim to outperform conventional formulations with superior bio-availability, enhanced biological potency, and consumer-friendly usability,” Mr. Yongwei Hu, Chairman and CEO of BON, emphasized. “Our Glucoraphanin-Myrosinase delivery system aims to combine scientific rigor with commercial potential. It addresses critical unmet needs in sleep health and, we believe, is primed for rapid market adoption. We anticipate that this series of new products will achieve market expansion, thereby bolstering the Company's business growth. Furthermore, the proliferation of this product category is intended to profoundly alter the dynamics of the sleep health market.”







About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")







BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.bnlus.com.





For more information, please contact:





Cindy Liu | IR





Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



